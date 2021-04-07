SWS Partners Acquires 1,046 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

SWS Partners raised its holdings in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 11.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,914 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,046 shares during the period. PayPal comprises approximately 1.0% of SWS Partners’ portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. SWS Partners’ holdings in PayPal were worth $2,322,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of PayPal by 144.4% in the fourth quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 6,759 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,583,000 after purchasing an additional 3,994 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in shares of PayPal by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 290,163 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $67,956,000 after purchasing an additional 33,838 shares during the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of PayPal by 302.4% in the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 5,545 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,299,000 after purchasing an additional 4,167 shares during the last quarter. DDD Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of PayPal by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. DDD Partners LLC now owns 24,054 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,633,000 after purchasing an additional 1,187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of PayPal by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 705,423 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $165,210,000 after purchasing an additional 45,220 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

Get PayPal alerts:

In other PayPal news, EVP Mark Britto sold 1,152 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.11, for a total transaction of $310,014.72. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 81,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,056,524.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 46,134 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.38, for a total value of $12,058,504.92. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 103,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,112,424.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 243,350 shares of company stock valued at $64,563,418. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PYPL traded up $5.78 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $258.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 171,092 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,554,319. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $99.90 and a 12 month high of $309.14. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $254.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $227.74. The company has a market cap of $303.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 95.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The credit services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $6.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.09 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 18.31% and a net margin of 15.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Mizuho raised their price target on PayPal from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on PayPal in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. JMP Securities raised their price target on PayPal from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on PayPal from $234.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Atlantic Securities lowered PayPal from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $274.68.

About PayPal

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Hyperwallet, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

Featured Story: volatile stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL).

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.