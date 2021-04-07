SWS Partners Acquires 1,075 Shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

SWS Partners raised its position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 25.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,307 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,075 shares during the quarter. SWS Partners’ holdings in salesforce.com were worth $1,181,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimension Capital Management LLC bought a new position in salesforce.com in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services increased its holdings in salesforce.com by 1,340.0% in the 4th quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 144 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. First Personal Financial Services bought a new position in salesforce.com in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in salesforce.com by 93.4% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 147 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Finally, Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in salesforce.com in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. 80.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of salesforce.com from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $320.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Nord/LB downgraded shares of salesforce.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. salesforce.com presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $269.03.

In related news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.50, for a total value of $1,082,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 50,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,000,148.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CFO Mark J. Hawkins sold 5,487 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.93, for a total transaction of $1,234,190.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,420 shares in the company, valued at $3,468,420.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 64,030 shares of company stock worth $14,190,802 over the last three months. 4.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CRM traded up $1.26 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $222.35. 58,475 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,429,993. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $204.78 billion, a PE ratio of 57.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $219.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $233.33. salesforce.com, inc. has a 1 year low of $144.51 and a 1 year high of $284.50.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The CRM provider reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.74. The company had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.68 billion. salesforce.com had a net margin of 17.53% and a return on equity of 6.63%. Sell-side analysts expect that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

