SWS Partners Acquires 1,456 Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

SWS Partners raised its holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) by 60.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,853 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,456 shares during the quarter. SWS Partners’ holdings in ServiceNow were worth $2,121,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in ServiceNow by 372.7% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 52 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. 87.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on NOW. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on ServiceNow from $538.00 to $595.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Barclays increased their price target on ServiceNow from $650.00 to $655.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on ServiceNow from $600.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Bank of America began coverage on ServiceNow in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $650.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on ServiceNow from $600.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $600.41.

In other news, CEO William R. Mcdermott sold 7,183 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $544.67, for a total value of $3,912,364.61. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,349,706.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 16,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $512.39, for a total value of $8,454,435.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 811 shares in the company, valued at $415,548.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 48,505 shares of company stock worth $26,570,853 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NOW stock traded up $2.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $511.20. The stock had a trading volume of 7,263 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,562,509. The business’s fifty day moving average is $511.17 and its 200-day moving average is $521.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market cap of $100.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 144.22, a PEG ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 1.14. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 1-year low of $255.24 and a 1-year high of $598.37.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The information technology services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 9.79% and a net margin of 16.60%. The company’s revenue was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.96 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform that offers workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

