SWS Partners Acquires 4,417 Shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

SWS Partners boosted its position in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) by 26.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,115 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,417 shares during the period. SWS Partners’ holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $1,588,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of D. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in Dominion Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new stake in Dominion Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Dominion Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. American Research & Management Co. boosted its holdings in Dominion Energy by 180.7% during the fourth quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 466 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in Dominion Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Dominion Energy from $83.00 to $81.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Evercore ISI raised Dominion Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. UBS Group raised Dominion Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $88.00 to $83.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Bank of America raised Dominion Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $88.00 to $83.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on Dominion Energy from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Dominion Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.29.

In other Dominion Energy news, Director Mark J. Kington bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $69.29 per share, for a total transaction of $138,580.00. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:D traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $76.47. 22,431 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,004,167. The company’s 50 day moving average is $72.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.10. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $67.85 and a twelve month high of $87.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The company has a market capitalization of $61.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -3,819.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.30.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.01. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.19% and a net margin of 0.10%. The firm had revenue of $3.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.18 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th were issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 59.43%.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

