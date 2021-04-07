SWS Partners Buys 4,615 Shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

SWS Partners raised its stake in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) by 11.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 43,257 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,615 shares during the quarter. SWS Partners’ holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $2,206,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Uber Technologies by 20.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 122,006,738 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $6,222,343,000 after acquiring an additional 20,549,153 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in Uber Technologies by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 40,518,248 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $2,066,431,000 after acquiring an additional 6,268,645 shares during the period. Sands Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Uber Technologies by 73.3% in the fourth quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 34,833,403 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,776,504,000 after acquiring an additional 14,728,949 shares during the period. Tiger Global Management LLC grew its stake in Uber Technologies by 78.1% during the fourth quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 27,681,399 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $1,411,751,000 after buying an additional 12,142,683 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in Uber Technologies by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 19,652,179 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $1,002,261,000 after buying an additional 1,884,277 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.59% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $58.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, December 13th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $45.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.38.

In other news, insider Tony West sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.31, for a total transaction of $372,515.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 189,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,837,779.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Cayman 2 Ltd. Sb sold 38,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.46, for a total transaction of $2,031,480,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 38,367,256 shares of company stock valued at $2,051,611,966 in the last three months. 8.66% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:UBER traded down $0.71 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $57.34. The stock had a trading volume of 198,039 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,061,977. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $25.50 and a one year high of $64.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36. The company has a market cap of $106.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.59 and a beta of 1.60. The business’s 50 day moving average is $56.20 and its 200-day moving average is $49.58.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.01). Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 53.12% and a negative return on equity of 43.27%. The firm had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.64) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -3.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications primarily in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services, as well as connect consumers with restaurants and food delivery service providers for meal preparation and delivery services.

