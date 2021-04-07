SWS Partners Decreases Stake in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG)

SWS Partners cut its stake in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) by 15.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 74,694 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 13,142 shares during the quarter. SWS Partners’ holdings in The Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $1,757,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IPG. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies in the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies in the 4th quarter worth $45,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies in the 4th quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies in the 4th quarter worth $52,000. 96.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on The Interpublic Group of Companies from $24.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on The Interpublic Group of Companies from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on The Interpublic Group of Companies from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on The Interpublic Group of Companies from $24.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on The Interpublic Group of Companies in a research report on Friday, December 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The Interpublic Group of Companies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.40.

In other news, Chairman Michael Isor Roth sold 628,019 shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.75, for a total value of $16,799,508.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Jocelyn Carter-Miller sold 5,714 shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.26, for a total value of $150,049.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

NYSE IPG traded down $0.24 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $29.35. The stock had a trading volume of 29,398 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,140,888. The company has a market capitalization of $11.47 billion, a PE ratio of 20.55, a PEG ratio of 9.86 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $27.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.34. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.91 and a twelve month high of $30.42.

The Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The business services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.28 billion. The Interpublic Group of Companies had a return on equity of 25.71% and a net margin of 6.03%. The Interpublic Group of Companies’s revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.88 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st were paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. This is a boost from The Interpublic Group of Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.96%.

The Interpublic Group of Companies Profile

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Integrated Agency Networks (IAN) and IPG DXTRA. The company offers consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations, and specialized communications disciplines, as well as data management services.

