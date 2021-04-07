SWS Partners Grows Holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

SWS Partners increased its position in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) by 10.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,645 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,689 shares during the quarter. SWS Partners’ holdings in Duke Energy were worth $1,616,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Duke Energy by 63.9% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,728,974 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $799,224,000 after purchasing an additional 3,404,795 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Duke Energy by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,456,092 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $499,562,000 after purchasing an additional 498,409 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Duke Energy by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,894,975 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $356,623,000 after purchasing an additional 37,247 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Duke Energy by 0.5% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,420,144 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $302,888,000 after purchasing an additional 15,803 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Duke Energy by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,377,428 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $309,238,000 after purchasing an additional 88,997 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Duke Energy alerts:

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $94.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $98.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $93.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Duke Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.20.

In related news, SVP Dwight L. Jacobs sold 1,802 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.35, for a total transaction of $161,008.70. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $517,693.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Duke Energy stock traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $97.84. 10,151 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,266,030. The company’s fifty day moving average is $91.32 and its 200-day moving average is $91.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market cap of $75.26 billion, a PE ratio of 35.74, a PEG ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 0.23. Duke Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $77.58 and a 52 week high of $98.88.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The utilities provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03. The business had revenue of $5.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.22 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 8.68% and a return on equity of 8.28%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Duke Energy

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable sources, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

Featured Article: Why is the price-sales ratio important?



Receive News & Ratings for Duke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.