SWS Partners Grows Position in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

SWS Partners raised its holdings in shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) by 68.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,495 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,042 shares during the quarter. Twilio makes up approximately 1.1% of SWS Partners’ portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. SWS Partners’ holdings in Twilio were worth $2,537,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TWLO. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Twilio in the fourth quarter worth about $982,000. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Twilio in the fourth quarter worth about $1,161,000. Dumac Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Twilio in the fourth quarter worth about $1,672,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in shares of Twilio by 385.1% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 120,601 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,586,000 after buying an additional 95,739 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Twilio in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. 82.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, COO George Hu sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $409.00, for a total value of $2,045,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Chee Chew sold 1,104 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.95, for a total value of $379,720.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 204,791 shares of company stock worth $80,845,795 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 6.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TWLO. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Twilio from $385.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of Twilio from $450.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Twilio from $440.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Twilio from $370.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Twilio in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Twilio has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $442.36.

Shares of Twilio stock traded up $6.67 on Wednesday, hitting $364.20. The stock had a trading volume of 18,123 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,288,489. The company has a quick ratio of 10.94, a current ratio of 10.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Twilio Inc. has a one year low of $84.02 and a one year high of $457.30. The stock has a market cap of $62.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -125.89 and a beta of 1.51. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $368.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $337.22.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The technology company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.55. Twilio had a negative net margin of 26.01% and a negative return on equity of 5.43%. The firm had revenue of $548.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $454.64 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Twilio Inc. will post -1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Twilio

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher-level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, video, and email capabilities into their applications.

