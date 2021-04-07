SWS Partners Has $1.04 Million Stake in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR)

SWS Partners increased its position in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR) by 15.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 33,564 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,505 shares during the period. SWS Partners’ holdings in Tapestry were worth $1,043,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TPR. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Tapestry by 230.1% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 157,578 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $5,120,000 after buying an additional 109,837 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tapestry by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 469,591 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $15,257,000 after buying an additional 59,282 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tapestry by 235.9% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 44,235 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $691,000 after buying an additional 31,067 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tapestry by 274.1% during the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 226,413 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $3,539,000 after buying an additional 165,894 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tapestry by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 30,095 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $470,000 after buying an additional 692 shares during the period. 85.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Ivan Menezes sold 5,438 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.04, for a total transaction of $234,051.52. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 37,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,595,880.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Todd Kahn sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.06, for a total transaction of $801,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 206,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,270,787.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 25,602 shares of company stock valued at $1,042,053. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Tapestry stock traded up $0.41 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $43.27. 8,059 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,592,925. The company has a market cap of $12.02 billion, a PE ratio of -26.79, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.33. Tapestry, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.51 and a twelve month high of $46.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $42.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.07.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. Tapestry had a negative net margin of 9.22% and a positive return on equity of 11.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.10 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Tapestry, Inc. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Tapestry from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $39.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Tapestry from $36.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, February 8th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Tapestry from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Tapestry from $23.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Tapestry from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tapestry currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.56.

About Tapestry

Tapestry, Inc engages in the provision of luxury accessories and lifestyle brands. It operates through the following segments: Coach, Kate Spade, Stuart Weitzman, and Corporate. The Coach segment consists global sales of coach brand products to customers through coach operated stores, including the internet and concession shop-in-shops, and sales to wholesale customers, and through independent third party distributors.

