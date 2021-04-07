SWS Partners Has $1.73 Million Stock Holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

SWS Partners lifted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 6.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,840 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 1,799 shares during the period. SWS Partners’ holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $1,727,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Founders Capital Management acquired a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. 72.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Bristol-Myers Squibb alerts:

BMY traded up $0.20 on Wednesday, hitting $62.18. 132,795 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,775,020. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 52 week low of $54.07 and a 52 week high of $67.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $138.91 billion, a PE ratio of -565.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $61.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.91.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.04. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 27.48% and a negative net margin of 0.11%. The firm had revenue of $11.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.22 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 39.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 6.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is 41.79%.

BMY has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet cut Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.07.

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 25,000 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.20, for a total transaction of $1,555,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 528,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,902,556. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers products in hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, and immunology therapeutic classes. Its products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor indicated for the reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in pediatric patients with active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

Recommended Story: What is a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.