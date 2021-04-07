SWS Partners Has $3.25 Million Stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

SWS Partners grew its holdings in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 9.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,430 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,053 shares during the quarter. Accenture accounts for approximately 1.4% of SWS Partners’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. SWS Partners’ holdings in Accenture were worth $3,247,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,169,055 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $12,059,818,000 after buying an additional 496,867 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Accenture by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,524,289 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,749,050,000 after purchasing an additional 110,617 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Accenture by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 7,733,751 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,020,133,000 after purchasing an additional 114,585 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Accenture during the 4th quarter worth $1,577,735,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Accenture by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,240,801 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,368,949,000 after acquiring an additional 791,761 shares during the period. 70.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Accenture alerts:

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ACN shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Accenture from $210.00 to $282.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Accenture from $278.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America raised Accenture from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on Accenture from $265.00 to $303.00 in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on Accenture from $265.00 to $303.00 in a research report on Friday, December 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $267.96.

Accenture stock traded up $1.41 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $283.04. 15,288 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,145,313. Accenture plc has a 1 year low of $163.93 and a 1 year high of $283.05. The firm has a market cap of $180.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $262.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $248.33.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 17th. The information technology services provider reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $12.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.83 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.74% and a return on equity of 29.32%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.91 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 8.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th will be given a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.18%.

In other news, COO Johan Deblaere sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total value of $2,240,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 52,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,722,120. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Richard P. Clark sold 3,115 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.85, for a total value of $796,972.75. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 18,705 shares in the company, valued at $4,785,674.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,482 shares of company stock valued at $10,186,569 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company also provides outsourcing services. It serves communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies; banking, capital market, and insurance industries; and consumer goods, retail, travel services, industrial, and life science industries, as well as clients in health, public service, chemicals and natural resources, energy, and utilities sectors.

See Also: Diversification For Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.