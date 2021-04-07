SWS Partners Increases Stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

SWS Partners grew its stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 7.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 34,873 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,462 shares during the quarter. SWS Partners’ holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $1,561,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Bainco International Investors purchased a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new stake in Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Defined Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.62% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Prat Bhatt sold 6,273 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.21, for a total transaction of $296,148.33. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 119,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,631,303.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark D. Chandler sold 3,024 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.21, for a total value of $142,763.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,776 shares of company stock worth $1,832,205 in the last ninety days. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James boosted their target price on Cisco Systems from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, DZ Bank upgraded Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.48.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSCO traded down $0.11 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $51.92. The company had a trading volume of 163,669 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,394,783. The firm has a market capitalization of $219.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $48.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.87. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.28 and a fifty-two week high of $52.94.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The network equipment provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $11.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.92 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 32.64% and a net margin of 21.76%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 5th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. This is a positive change from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is presently 49.32%.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

