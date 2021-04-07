SWS Partners Increases Stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

SWS Partners grew its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 14.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 33,348 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,241 shares during the quarter. Merck & Co., Inc. accounts for 1.2% of SWS Partners’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. SWS Partners’ holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $2,728,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pinnacle Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 2,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 13,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,073,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 28,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,332,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 24,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,024,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KCS Wealth Advisory lifted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 11,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $975,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MRK traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $76.06. The stock had a trading volume of 120,909 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,039,899. The business’s fifty day moving average is $75.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company has a market cap of $192.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.77, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.43. Merck & Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $71.71 and a twelve month high of $87.80.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $12.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.65 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 24.33% and a return on equity of 53.83%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.16 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.42%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is 50.10%.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Friday, February 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Merck & Co., Inc. currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.92.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health segments. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, diabetes, and women's health, as well as and vaccine products.

