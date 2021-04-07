SWS Partners Makes New $1.25 Million Investment in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

SWS Partners bought a new position in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 8,689 shares of the game software company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,248,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its holdings in Electronic Arts by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 4,561 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $655,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 3,869 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $555,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA raised its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 3,462 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $498,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 9,302 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $1,336,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CFO4Life Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 3,686 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $529,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Electronic Arts alerts:

In other news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.84, for a total value of $107,872.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.42, for a total value of $129,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 14,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,923,181.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 111,710 shares of company stock valued at $16,312,390. Insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

EA stock traded up $0.99 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $142.27. The company had a trading volume of 35,407 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,852,371. The company has a market capitalization of $40.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $135.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $133.69. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 1-year low of $100.11 and a 1-year high of $150.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 2.75.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The game software company reported $3.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.38 billion. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 17.85% and a net margin of 23.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.52 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 2nd. Electronic Arts’s payout ratio is 14.29%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $124.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $153.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $127.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $133.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Truist raised their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $138.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.23.

About Electronic Arts

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

Further Reading: What is the Quick Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Electronic Arts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electronic Arts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.