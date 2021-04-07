SWS Partners Makes New $1.54 Million Investment in Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

SWS Partners purchased a new position in Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 32,378 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,539,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MRVL. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora bought a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. 87.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Marvell Technology Group from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Marvell Technology Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Marvell Technology Group from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet cut shares of Marvell Technology Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Marvell Technology Group from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Marvell Technology Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.84.

In related news, CFO Jean X. Hu sold 11,753 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.48, for a total transaction of $605,044.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 93,868 shares in the company, valued at $4,832,324.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total transaction of $382,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 44,253 shares of company stock valued at $2,286,719 over the last 90 days. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of MRVL traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $50.59. 146,971 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,184,885. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $47.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.86. Marvell Technology Group Ltd. has a 1 year low of $23.54 and a 1 year high of $55.70. The stock has a market cap of $34.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.33, a P/E/G ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 1.17.

Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.29. The company had revenue of $797.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $786.30 million. Marvell Technology Group had a net margin of 51.19% and a return on equity of 3.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.17 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Marvell Technology Group Ltd. will post 0.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.47%. Marvell Technology Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.00%.

About Marvell Technology Group

Marvell Technology Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; application specific integrated circuits; and printer SoC products and application processors.

