SWS Partners Makes New Investment in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT)

SWS Partners acquired a new position in shares of American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 5,544 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,244,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMT. Bard Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in American Tower during the 4th quarter valued at $297,000. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in American Tower during the 4th quarter valued at $1,545,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in American Tower during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Curi Capital bought a new stake in American Tower during the 4th quarter valued at $268,000. Finally, Valley Brook Capital Group bought a new stake in American Tower during the 4th quarter valued at $381,000. Institutional investors own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. KeyCorp raised American Tower from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $275.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $227.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $295.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on American Tower from $258.00 to $244.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price objective on American Tower from $334.00 to $324.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $270.55.

In other American Tower news, EVP Olivier Puech sold 3,268 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $718,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,296,820. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

AMT traded down $0.66 on Wednesday, reaching $242.92. 10,750 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,348,150. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $222.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $228.81. American Tower Co. has a fifty-two week low of $197.50 and a fifty-two week high of $272.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.73, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.95 billion, a PE ratio of 57.58, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.25.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.45). American Tower had a return on equity of 42.42% and a net margin of 24.08%. The firm had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.95 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that American Tower Co. will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 13th will be given a dividend of $1.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 12th. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.21. American Tower’s payout ratio is currently 62.61%.

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 181,000 communications sites.

