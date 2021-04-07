SWS Partners Raises Stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

SWS Partners raised its position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 11.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,548 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the quarter. SWS Partners’ holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $1,266,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,329,000. Rollins Financial purchased a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the 4th quarter worth approximately $254,000. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the 4th quarter worth approximately $228,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the 4th quarter worth approximately $649,000. Finally, Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the 4th quarter worth approximately $649,000. Institutional investors own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ISRG. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $841.00 to $879.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $825.00 to $840.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $862.00 price target for the company. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $800.00 to $865.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $365.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $753.74.

Shares of NASDAQ:ISRG traded down $1.72 on Wednesday, reaching $765.13. 2,403 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 595,143. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 1-year low of $485.89 and a 1-year high of $826.81. The firm has a market cap of $90.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.96 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a 50-day moving average of $734.18 and a 200-day moving average of $746.60.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The medical equipment provider reported $3.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.12 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 24.45% and a return on equity of 12.08%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.48 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Intuitive Surgical news, EVP Curet Myriam sold 1,485 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $782.00, for a total value of $1,161,270.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jamie Samath sold 215 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $760.00, for a total transaction of $163,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 672 shares in the company, valued at $510,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 29,108 shares of company stock worth $22,162,955. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories in the United States and internationally. The company's da Vinci Surgical System include surgeon's consoles, patient-side carts, 3-D HD vision systems, skills simulators, da Vinci Xi integrated table motions, and Firefly fluorescence imaging products that enable surgeons to perform various surgical procedures, including gynecologic, urologic, general, cardiothoracic, and head and neck surgical procedures.

