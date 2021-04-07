SWS Partners Sells 20,022 Shares of Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS)

SWS Partners lessened its position in shares of Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) by 34.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,907 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,022 shares during the period. SWS Partners’ holdings in Kohl’s were worth $1,583,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kohl’s by 325.0% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Kohl’s in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Kohl’s in the 4th quarter worth $44,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Kohl’s in the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kohl’s by 30.8% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. 83.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:KSS traded up $0.75 on Wednesday, hitting $60.75. The company had a trading volume of 11,293 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,836,159. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.21. Kohl’s Co. has a 1 year low of $15.04 and a 1 year high of $64.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.46 and a beta of 2.04.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $1.21. Kohl’s had a negative net margin of 1.45% and a negative return on equity of 4.50%. The firm had revenue of $6.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.85 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.99 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Kohl’s Co. will post -2.71 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. Kohl’s’s dividend payout ratio is 20.58%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on KSS shares. FIG Partners raised shares of Kohl’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Kohl’s from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Kohl’s from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Kohl’s from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Cleveland Research raised shares of Kohl’s from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.28.

Kohl’s Company Profile

Kohl’s Corp. engages in the operation of family-oriented department stores. Its business line includes apparel, footwear, and accessories for women, men, and children; home products; beauty products; and accessories. The firm stores generally carry a consistent merchandise assortment with some differences attributable to regional preferences.

