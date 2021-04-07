SWS Partners Sells 3,056 Shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

SWS Partners reduced its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 8.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,707 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,056 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF accounts for approximately 1.4% of SWS Partners’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. SWS Partners’ holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $3,098,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Curi Capital bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,468,000. Front Barnett Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 165.7% in the fourth quarter. Front Barnett Associates LLC now owns 77,855 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,155,000 after acquiring an additional 48,548 shares in the last quarter. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $12,523,000. HM Payson & Co. raised its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 86.7% in the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 65,481 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,018,000 after purchasing an additional 30,417 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $6,971,000.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF stock traded down $0.65 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $109.81. The stock had a trading volume of 64,167 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,434,307. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $108.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $92.16. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 52 week low of $54.70 and a 52 week high of $115.20.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

