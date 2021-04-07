SWS Partners Takes Position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

SWS Partners bought a new stake in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 12,641 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,091,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AMAT. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 22.1% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,841 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,071,000 after acquiring an additional 6,311 shares in the last quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 139,237 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $8,277,000 after acquiring an additional 6,952 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Applied Materials in the third quarter valued at about $315,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in Applied Materials in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA acquired a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the third quarter worth approximately $448,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on AMAT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $133.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $95.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $124.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $137.44.

In other news, Director Thomas J. Iannotti sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.95, for a total value of $1,979,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AMAT stock traded down $0.58 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $138.96. The stock had a trading volume of 237,442 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,559,479. The stock has a market capitalization of $127.52 billion, a PE ratio of 35.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 3.00 and a quick ratio of 2.12. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $120.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $90.87. Applied Materials, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $46.22 and a fifty-two week high of $146.00.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $5.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.98 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 21.04% and a return on equity of 40.65%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.98 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 4.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 27th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 26th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. This is a boost from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.10%.

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

