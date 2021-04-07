SynLev Price Down 28.4% Over Last Week (SYN)

SynLev (CURRENCY:SYN) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on April 7th. One SynLev coin can currently be bought for about $0.0101 or 0.00000018 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, SynLev has traded down 28.4% against the dollar. SynLev has a total market capitalization of $124,199.00 and approximately $96,446.00 worth of SynLev was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $32.00 or 0.00056439 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.24 or 0.00021593 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 15.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000339 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $354.76 or 0.00625725 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $45.17 or 0.00079665 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001767 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0218 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001767 BTC.

About SynLev

SYN is a coin. SynLev’s total supply is 83,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,247,020 coins. The official website for SynLev is www.synlev.com . SynLev’s official message board is medium.com/@synlev . SynLev’s official Twitter account is @SynLevdefi and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “SynLev is a group of synthetic leveraged asset pairs built and tokenized on Ethereum, price fed data from Chainlink oracles. The goal of SynLev is to provide decentralized, trustless, and non-KYC gated leveraged assets that behave similarly to traditional leveraged ETF’s (e.g. 3X BULL ETH/USD token). Traditionally leverage is achieved through debt or fund re-balancing. SynLev assets do not require fund re-balancing or any form of debt. SynLev assets are deployed in pairs and are collateralized by both the ETH required to mint the tokens, the performance of the opposing asset, and liquidity providers. This system enables unique benefits. Foremost there is no need for an individual counterparty, the effective counterparty for a BEAR token is the entire equity of a BULL token and liquidity providers, greatly reducing counterparty risk. Token pairs are isolated, dramatic price movement cannot affect liquidity of the entire system. Assets do not rely on pooled shared collateral, there is no limit to the number of assets that can be minted. Assets always retain 100% liquidity. “

SynLev Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SynLev directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SynLev should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SynLev using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

