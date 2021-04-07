SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) Shares Sold by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC cut its stake in shares of SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) by 19.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 273,468 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 65,318 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.53% of SYNNEX worth $22,271,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SNX. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SYNNEX during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. RPG Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SYNNEX during the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its position in shares of SYNNEX by 164.0% during the fourth quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 623 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of SYNNEX by 54.5% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 669 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of SYNNEX by 70.9% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 453 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of SYNNEX in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on shares of SYNNEX from $95.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of SYNNEX from $95.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SYNNEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of SYNNEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $156.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.11.

In other news, Director Dwight Steffensen sold 500 shares of SYNNEX stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.99, for a total value of $44,995.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,134.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Peter Larocque sold 2,041 shares of SYNNEX stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $234,715.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 47,207 shares in the company, valued at $5,428,805. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 13,368 shares of company stock valued at $1,377,215 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SYNNEX stock opened at $120.66 on Wednesday. SYNNEX Co. has a 52-week low of $28.65 and a 52-week high of $121.50. The company has a 50 day moving average of $100.64 and a 200 day moving average of $110.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market capitalization of $6.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.60.

SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, March 21st. The business services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $4.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.70 billion. SYNNEX had a net margin of 2.14% and a return on equity of 17.47%. The company’s revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.26 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that SYNNEX Co. will post 7.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 16th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 15th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. SYNNEX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.85%.

SYNNEX Company Profile

SYNNEX Corporation provides business process services in the United States and internationally. The company distributes peripherals; and information technology systems, including system components, software, networking, communications and security equipment, consumer electronics, and complementary products, as well as designs and integrates data center equipment.

