Syscoin Market Capitalization Tops $221.62 Million (SYS)

Syscoin (CURRENCY:SYS) traded down 2.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on April 7th. In the last week, Syscoin has traded down 1% against the dollar. One Syscoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.36 or 0.00000646 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Syscoin has a market cap of $221.62 million and approximately $19.58 million worth of Syscoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $219.73 or 0.00390523 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0598 or 0.00000106 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00003710 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0436 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000313 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 30.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000690 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.95 or 0.00005239 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002371 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded down 29.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000548 BTC.

Precium (PCM) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0651 or 0.00000116 BTC.

Syscoin Coin Profile

SYS is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 27th, 2014. Syscoin’s total supply is 609,994,135 coins. The Reddit community for Syscoin is /r/SysCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Syscoin’s official website is syscoin.org . Syscoin’s official Twitter account is @syscoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “SysCoin is a proof of work based alternative crypto currency with a block time of sixty seconds and 2 billion total currency units to be produced. “

Syscoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Syscoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Syscoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Syscoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

