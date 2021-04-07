T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) Insider Neville R. Ray Sells 17,600 Shares

T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) insider Neville R. Ray sold 17,600 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.01, for a total value of $2,288,176.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 445,264 shares in the company, valued at $57,888,772.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

NASDAQ TMUS traded down $1.30 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $130.13. 236,652 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,871,665. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $123.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $124.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $161.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.41, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.55. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $84.47 and a fifty-two week high of $135.54.

Get T-Mobile US alerts:

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.09. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 8.69% and a net margin of 5.11%. The business had revenue of $20.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of T-Mobile US during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,012,719,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,029,238 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,082,743,000 after acquiring an additional 818,849 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in T-Mobile US by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,158,492 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $965,323,000 after buying an additional 712,025 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 84.3% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,390,965 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $159,071,000 after buying an additional 636,349 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP lifted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 8,705,481 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,173,934,000 after acquiring an additional 635,362 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on TMUS shares. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $172.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Friday, March 12th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $162.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Friday, March 12th. Raymond James boosted their target price on T-Mobile US from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Truist upped their price target on T-Mobile US from $135.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.04.

T-Mobile US Company Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 102.1 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, and tablets and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories.

Recommended Story: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Receive News & Ratings for T-Mobile US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T-Mobile US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.