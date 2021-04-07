T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) Shares Sold by Eaton Vance Management

Eaton Vance Management decreased its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) by 5.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 576,455 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 34,640 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management owned approximately 0.25% of T. Rowe Price Group worth $87,270,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 435.0% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 214 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 44.8% during the 4th quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 333 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 25.7% during the 4th quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 377 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. Institutional investors own 69.48% of the company’s stock.

Get T. Rowe Price Group alerts:

In related news, CEO William J. Stromberg sold 9,000 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.78, for a total transaction of $1,564,020.00. Also, President W. Sharps Robert sold 6,000 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.75, for a total transaction of $1,060,500.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 472,138 shares in the company, valued at $83,450,391.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of TROW stock opened at $176.56 on Wednesday. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $96.42 and a 52 week high of $179.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.25 billion, a PE ratio of 19.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $170.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $152.04.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The asset manager reported $2.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 35.92% and a return on equity of 30.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.03 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 9.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th were given a dividend of $1.08 per share. This is a boost from T. Rowe Price Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 15th. T. Rowe Price Group’s payout ratio is 53.53%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on TROW shares. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of T. Rowe Price Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $179.00 to $181.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $134.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $167.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $170.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $151.50.

About T. Rowe Price Group

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

See Also: Stocks at 52 Week High

Receive News & Ratings for T. Rowe Price Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T. Rowe Price Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.