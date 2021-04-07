TaaS Price Tops $0.84 on Major Exchanges (TAAS)

TaaS (CURRENCY:TAAS) traded 18.7% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on April 7th. TaaS has a market capitalization of $6.81 million and approximately $758.00 worth of TaaS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TaaS coin can currently be bought for $0.84 or 0.00008035 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, TaaS has traded 5.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get TaaS alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.71 or 0.00056167 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.60 or 0.00022325 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 21.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000327 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $352.87 or 0.00625055 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.23 or 0.00078347 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001775 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0208 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001775 BTC.

TaaS Coin Profile

TaaS (TAAS) is a coin. It was first traded on March 22nd, 2017. TaaS’s total supply is 8,146,001 coins. TaaS’s official Twitter account is @TaaSfund and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for TaaS is /r/taasfund . The official website for TaaS is taas.fund

According to CryptoCompare, “TaaS stands for Token as a Service. It is an investment fund designed to ease the process of investing in blockchain markets. TaaS will be an active player across blockchain markets, investing in cryptocurrencies and tokens. The TAAS tokens are built on a profit-sharing Ethereum smart contract. Every 3 months, a designated smart contract will disperse 50% of TaaS fund profits, equally spread out over the number of outstanding tokens. Intuitively, it implies that investors with a larger share of tokens will receive a higher return. “

Buying and Selling TaaS

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TaaS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TaaS should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TaaS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for TaaS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TaaS and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.