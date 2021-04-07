Tachyon Protocol Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $119,646.00 (IPX)

Tachyon Protocol (CURRENCY:IPX) traded down 15.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on April 7th. Over the last seven days, Tachyon Protocol has traded down 24.4% against the dollar. Tachyon Protocol has a market capitalization of $16.24 million and $119,646.00 worth of Tachyon Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Tachyon Protocol coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0609 or 0.00000108 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000485 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.21 or 0.00140787 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded 62.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

Rewardiqa (REW) traded 57.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00004157 BTC.

CONTRACOIN (CTCN) traded 28.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000700 BTC.

Uptrennd (1UP) traded 16.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0138 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol Profile

Tachyon Protocol (CRYPTO:IPX) is a coin. Its launch date was October 18th, 2019. Tachyon Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 266,858,531 coins. Tachyon Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/tachyon-protocol . Tachyon Protocol’s official website is tachyon.eco . The Reddit community for Tachyon Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/TachyonIPX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Tachyon Protocol’s official Twitter account is @tachyon_eco and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Tachyon Protocol is a decentralized internet protocol that aims to create a Libre, Secure and Private Internet for the users. Based on Tachyon Protocol, the Next-Gen VPN, IoT, DeFi, Storage, CDN, DNS and other Apps will benefit 900 million users at least. “

