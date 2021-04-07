Tadpole Finance (TAD) Price Hits $13.23 on Major Exchanges

Tadpole Finance (CURRENCY:TAD) traded down 1.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on April 7th. One Tadpole Finance token can now be bought for $13.23 or 0.00023349 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Tadpole Finance has traded 22.6% higher against the US dollar. Tadpole Finance has a market capitalization of $3.05 million and $122,888.00 worth of Tadpole Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001768 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00001642 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.58 or 0.00069851 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $146.64 or 0.00258778 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.11 or 0.00005480 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $422.79 or 0.00746130 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57,115.59 or 1.00796315 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.61 or 0.00016951 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 60.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000461 BTC.

Tadpole Finance Token Profile

Tadpole Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 230,376 tokens. The official message board for Tadpole Finance is medium.com/@tadpolefinance/announcing-tadpole-finance-a680dca8ff9b . The official website for Tadpole Finance is tadpole.finance/index.html

Tadpole Finance Token Trading

