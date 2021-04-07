Tael Market Capitalization Tops $5.54 Million (WABI)

Tael (CURRENCY:WABI) traded down 1.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on April 7th. One Tael coin can currently be bought for $0.0621 or 0.00000439 BTC on major exchanges including $24.72, $18.11, $119.16 and $13.96. During the last seven days, Tael has traded down 24.2% against the dollar. Tael has a total market capitalization of $5.54 million and $775,262.00 worth of Tael was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Tael alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.06 or 0.00056247 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.90 or 0.00022630 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 20.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000336 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $352.71 or 0.00618830 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.99 or 0.00078940 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001757 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0228 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001756 BTC.

About Tael

Tael (CRYPTO:WABI) is a coin. It was first traded on December 9th, 2017. Tael’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 89,199,999 coins. Tael’s official Twitter account is @wabiico and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Tael is https://reddit.com/r/WabiToken

According to CryptoCompare, “WABI is a digital token used in the WABI ecosystem of verifiable safe consumer products. Consumer goods inside the ecosystem are secured from counterfeit attempts through banking-level, tamper-proof NFC smart-labels, which are linked to their digital representations on the blockchain. Consumers touch the label with their smartphones to verify a product’s authenticity, discover the product’s journey along the supply chain and are rewarded for their purchases with the WABI token. WABI is used as a payment method across the WABI ecosystem and its partners, with tens of thousands of mainstream users throughout China. “

Buying and Selling Tael

Tael can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: $7.20, $34.91, $4.92, $6.32, $18.11, $13.96, $24.72, $45.75, $119.16, $10.00, $62.56 and $5.22. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tael directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tael should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Tael using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Tael Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Tael and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.