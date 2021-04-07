Tael Price Down 24.2% Over Last Week (WABI)

Tael (CURRENCY:WABI) traded 1.3% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on April 7th. One Tael coin can currently be bought for $0.0621 or 0.00000439 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including $4.92, $24.72, $7.20 and $13.96. Tael has a market capitalization of $5.54 million and approximately $775,262.00 worth of Tael was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Tael has traded down 24.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $31.58 or 0.00056017 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.28 or 0.00021792 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 18% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000338 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $352.13 or 0.00624646 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $44.87 or 0.00079601 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001777 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0211 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001777 BTC.

Tael Coin Profile

Tael is a coin. Its genesis date was December 9th, 2017. Tael’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 89,199,999 coins. Tael’s official Twitter account is @wabiico and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Tael is https://reddit.com/r/WabiToken

According to CryptoCompare, “WABI is a digital token used in the WABI ecosystem of verifiable safe consumer products. Consumer goods inside the ecosystem are secured from counterfeit attempts through banking-level, tamper-proof NFC smart-labels, which are linked to their digital representations on the blockchain. Consumers touch the label with their smartphones to verify a product’s authenticity, discover the product’s journey along the supply chain and are rewarded for their purchases with the WABI token. WABI is used as a payment method across the WABI ecosystem and its partners, with tens of thousands of mainstream users throughout China. “

Buying and Selling Tael

Tael can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: $34.91, $7.20, $4.92, $24.72, $6.32, $13.96, $45.75, $5.22, $18.11, $119.16, $10.00 and $62.56. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tael directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tael should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Tael using one of the exchanges listed above.

