Taglich Brothers Weighs in on Phunware, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:PHUN)

Phunware, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHUN) – Analysts at Taglich Brothers issued their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Phunware in a research report issued on Monday, April 5th. Taglich Brothers analyst H. Halpern expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.03) per share for the quarter. Taglich Brothers also issued estimates for Phunware’s Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.02) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.09) EPS.

Phunware (NASDAQ:PHUN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.04). Phunware had a negative return on equity of 5,811.09% and a negative net margin of 186.72%.

Shares of NASDAQ:PHUN opened at $1.92 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $136.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.09 and a beta of 12.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.49, a current ratio of 0.10 and a quick ratio of 0.10. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.92 and its 200-day moving average is $1.31. Phunware has a 1 year low of $0.56 and a 1 year high of $3.34.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. STA Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Phunware by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. STA Wealth Management LLC now owns 247,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 26,000 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Phunware by 98.7% in the 4th quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 130,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 65,000 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Phunware in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. 4.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Phunware, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides multiscreen-as-a-service (MaaS) enterprise cloud platform for mobile devices worldwide. Its platform enables brands to engage, manage, and monetize their mobile application portfolios. The company offers platforms as software-as-a-service, application transactions media, and data licensing.

