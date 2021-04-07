Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) is Schroder Investment Management Group’s 5th Largest Position

Schroder Investment Management Group cut its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) by 7.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,424,213 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,016,850 shares during the quarter. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing accounts for 1.9% of Schroder Investment Management Group’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Schroder Investment Management Group owned 0.24% of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing worth $1,354,736,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the fourth quarter valued at about $20,717,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 6,523,527 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $711,307,000 after acquiring an additional 537,034 shares during the period. Caption Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,518,000. Baldwin Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC now owns 19,345 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,275 shares during the period. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 783.2% in the 4th quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 96,720 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $10,546,000 after purchasing an additional 85,769 shares in the last quarter. 18.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $149.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Susquehanna reissued a “sell” rating and set a $74.00 price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $74.00 target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.75.

Shares of NYSE TSM opened at $122.44 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $122.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $107.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.75. The firm has a market cap of $634.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.99. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 1 year low of $47.72 and a 1 year high of $142.20.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 14th. The semiconductor company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.05. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 28.73% and a net margin of 37.94%. The firm had revenue of $12.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.90 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 4.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.3527 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $1.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s payout ratio is currently 41.89%.

About Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures and sells integrated circuits and semiconductors. It also offers customer service, account management, and engineering services. The company serves customers in computer, communications, consumer, and industrial and standard segments in North America, Europe, Japan, China, and South Korea.

Read More: How big is the FinTech market?

Receive News & Ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.