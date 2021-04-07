Talis Biomedical (NASDAQ:TLIS) Trading Down 1.3%

Talis Biomedical Co. (NASDAQ:TLIS) shares dropped 1.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $12.77 and last traded at $13.15. Approximately 173,684 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 55% from the average daily volume of 386,892 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.32.

TLIS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Talis Biomedical in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Talis Biomedical in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Bank of America began coverage on Talis Biomedical in a report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Talis Biomedical in a report on Monday, March 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $15.87.

In other news, CFO John Roger Moody, Jr. purchased 1,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $27,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Kimberly J. Popovits purchased 5,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $84,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 25,776 shares in the company, valued at approximately $412,416. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 8,000 shares of company stock valued at $128,000.

About Talis Biomedical

Talis Biomedical Corporation develops a diagnostic platform that offers senior care facilities and laboratory testing services. Talis Biomedical Corporation was formerly known as Talis Biomedical, Inc and changed its name to Talis Biomedical Corporation in February 2018. The company was founded in 2010 and is based in Menlo Park, California with an additional office in Chicago, Illinois.

