Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) PT Raised to $54.00 at Piper Sandler

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) had its target price boosted by research analysts at Piper Sandler from $45.00 to $54.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the luxury accessories retailer’s stock. Piper Sandler’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 25.99% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. HSBC lowered shares of Tapestry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Tapestry from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Telsey Advisory Group upgraded shares of Tapestry from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Tapestry from $36.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Tapestry from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tapestry presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.56.

Tapestry stock opened at $42.86 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $42.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Tapestry has a 52 week low of $11.51 and a 52 week high of $46.42. The stock has a market cap of $11.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.33.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.15. Tapestry had a negative net margin of 9.22% and a positive return on equity of 11.91%. The company had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.10 EPS. Tapestry’s quarterly revenue was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Tapestry will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Ivan Menezes sold 5,438 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.04, for a total transaction of $234,051.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,595,880.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Todd Kahn sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.06, for a total transaction of $801,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 206,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,270,787.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 25,602 shares of company stock valued at $1,042,053. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of TPR. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Tapestry by 19.4% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 30,280,088 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $941,106,000 after buying an additional 4,925,214 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc increased its position in shares of Tapestry by 1.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 30,145,320 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $1,515,405,000 after buying an additional 301,169 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Tapestry by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,853,109 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $710,275,000 after buying an additional 429,092 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Tapestry by 3.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,846,841 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $192,267,000 after buying an additional 431,341 shares during the period. 85.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tapestry, Inc engages in the provision of luxury accessories and lifestyle brands. It operates through the following segments: Coach, Kate Spade, Stuart Weitzman, and Corporate. The Coach segment consists global sales of coach brand products to customers through coach operated stores, including the internet and concession shop-in-shops, and sales to wholesale customers, and through independent third party distributors.

