Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) is Chickasaw Capital Management LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Chickasaw Capital Management LLC cut its stake in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) by 22.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,976,404 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,465,088 shares during the period. Targa Resources comprises about 8.4% of Chickasaw Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC owned about 2.18% of Targa Resources worth $158,001,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Global Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Targa Resources by 51.6% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,238,016 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $32,659,000 after purchasing an additional 421,642 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Targa Resources by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,487,267 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $39,235,000 after purchasing an additional 215,872 shares during the period. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new position in Targa Resources in the fourth quarter valued at $121,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management boosted its holdings in Targa Resources by 62.8% in the third quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 3,069 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,184 shares during the period. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Targa Resources in the fourth quarter valued at $1,002,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.51% of the company’s stock.

TRGP stock traded up $0.42 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $31.58. The company had a trading volume of 24,591 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,850,907. The firm has a market cap of $7.22 billion, a PE ratio of -3.97 and a beta of 2.99. Targa Resources Corp. has a 1-year low of $7.20 and a 1-year high of $35.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $32.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The pipeline company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.29 billion. Targa Resources had a negative net margin of 20.83% and a positive return on equity of 5.97%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Targa Resources Corp. will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Monday, February 1st were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 29th. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -49.38%.

In related news, Director James W. Whalen sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $150,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 184,279 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,528,370. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director James W. Whalen sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $350,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 171,878 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,015,730. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TRGP. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on Targa Resources from $22.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Barclays lifted their price target on Targa Resources from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Seaport Global Securities raised Targa Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Targa Resources from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Targa Resources from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.84.

Targa Resources Company Profile

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation. The company engages in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; and gathering, purchasing, storing, terminaling, and selling crude oil.

