Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:TARS) Lock-Up Period Set To Expire on April 14th

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals’ (NASDAQ:TARS) lock-up period is set to end on Wednesday, April 14th. Tarsus Pharmaceuticals had issued 5,500,000 shares in its initial public offering on October 16th. The total size of the offering was $88,000,000 based on an initial share price of $16.00. After the end of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals’ lock-up period, restrictions preventing company insiders and major shareholders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.25.

Shares of TARS opened at $31.60 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.43. Tarsus Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $15.32 and a 12 month high of $63.69.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $132,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $145,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $148,000. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board bought a new position in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $355,000.

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutic candidates for ophthalmic conditions. Its lead product candidate is TP-03, a novel therapeutic that is in Phase IIb/III for the treatment of blepharitis caused by the infestation of Demodex mites, as well as to treat meibomian gland disease.

