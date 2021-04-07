Tarsus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TARS) Shares Down 7.3%

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARS) shares traded down 7.3% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $28.90 and last traded at $29.30. 351 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 38,721 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.60.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Tarsus Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.25.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $33.43.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $694,000. Sands Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,746,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $417,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,539,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $148,000.

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:TARS)

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutic candidates for ophthalmic conditions. Its lead product candidate is TP-03, a novel therapeutic that is in Phase IIb/III for the treatment of blepharitis caused by the infestation of Demodex mites, as well as to treat meibomian gland disease.

