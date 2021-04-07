Taseko Mines Limited (TSE:TKO) Senior Officer Brian Battison Sells 20,000 Shares

Taseko Mines Limited (TSE:TKO) (NYSE:TGB) Senior Officer Brian Battison sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.44, for a total value of C$48,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 299,420 shares in the company, valued at C$730,584.80.

TSE:TKO traded down C$0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting C$2.29. 430,923 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 647,004. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$2.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$1.67. Taseko Mines Limited has a twelve month low of C$0.39 and a twelve month high of C$2.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 114.50. The company has a market capitalization of C$648.34 million and a P/E ratio of -24.36.

Taseko Mines (TSE:TKO) (NYSE:TGB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.04) by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$87.40 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that Taseko Mines Limited will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. National Bank Financial increased their price target on Taseko Mines from C$2.00 to C$2.65 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. TD Securities increased their price target on Taseko Mines from C$2.00 to C$2.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Taseko Mines from C$1.90 to C$2.50 in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd.

About Taseko Mines

Taseko Mines Limited, a mining company, acquires, develops, and operates mineral properties. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, gold, niobium, and silver deposits. It holds 75% interest in the Gibraltar mine located in British Columbia. The company also holds 100% interest in Yellowhead copper project, the Aley niobium project, the Harmony Gold Project, and the New Prosperity gold and copper project located in British Columbia; and the Florence copper project located in Arizona.

