Tate & Lyle (LON:TATE) Hits New 12-Month High at $782.80

Shares of Tate & Lyle plc (LON:TATE) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 782.80 ($10.23) and last traded at GBX 782.20 ($10.22), with a volume of 301592 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 773 ($10.10).

The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.92. The company has a market capitalization of £3.67 billion and a PE ratio of 14.81. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 754.37 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 688.47.

Tate & Lyle Company Profile (LON:TATE)

Tate & Lyle PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides ingredients and solutions to the food, beverage, and other industries in the United States, the United Kingdom, other European countries, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Food & Beverage Solutions, Sucralose, and Primary Products.

