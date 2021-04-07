Taylor Devices (NASDAQ:TAYD) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $10.30

Taylor Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:TAYD)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $10.30 and traded as high as $11.80. Taylor Devices shares last traded at $11.80, with a volume of 10,197 shares trading hands.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Taylor Devices from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th.

Get Taylor Devices alerts:

The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.30. The stock has a market cap of $41.17 million, a PE ratio of 15.95 and a beta of 0.97.

Taylor Devices (NASDAQ:TAYD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter. Taylor Devices had a return on equity of 6.53% and a net margin of 10.14%. The firm had revenue of $4.77 million during the quarter.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Taylor Devices stock. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC acquired a new position in Taylor Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:TAYD) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 20,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC owned about 0.57% of Taylor Devices at the end of the most recent quarter. 18.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Taylor Devices Company Profile (NASDAQ:TAYD)

Taylor Devices, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets shock absorption, rate control, and energy storage devices for use in machinery, equipment, and structures in North America, Asia, and internationally. The company's products include seismic dampers that are designed to mitigate the effects of earthquake tremors on structures; Fluidicshoks, which are compact shock absorbers primarily used in defense, aerospace, and commercial industries; and crane and industrial buffers, which are larger versions of the Fluidicshoks for industrial application on cranes, ships, container ships, railroad cars, truck docks, ladle and ingot cars, ore trolleys, and car stops.

Read More: Correction

Receive News & Ratings for Taylor Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taylor Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.