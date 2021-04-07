Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC) Director William H. Lyon Sells 14,000 Shares

Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC) Director William H. Lyon sold 14,000 shares of Taylor Morrison Home stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.05, for a total value of $448,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 182,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,851,368.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
NYSE:TMHC traded down $0.77 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $31.46. The stock had a trading volume of 889,981 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,234,782. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a PE ratio of 19.42 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 7.19 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Taylor Morrison Home Co. has a 12 month low of $10.17 and a 12 month high of $32.68.
Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The construction company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. Taylor Morrison Home had a net margin of 3.37% and a return on equity of 13.00%. The business’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.06 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Taylor Morrison Home Co. will post 3.11 EPS for the current year.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 20.1% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,214 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 704 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 89.9% during the third quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 6,606 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 3,128 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC bought a new stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home during the fourth quarter worth $207,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home during the fourth quarter worth $230,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp bought a new stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home during the fourth quarter worth $233,000. 92.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Taylor Morrison Home
Taylor Morrison Home Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single-family and multi-family attached and detached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It also offers title insurance and closing settlement services, as well as financial services.
