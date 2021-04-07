Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC) Director William H. Lyon Sells 14,000 Shares

Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC) Director William H. Lyon sold 14,000 shares of Taylor Morrison Home stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.05, for a total value of $448,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 182,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,851,368.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NYSE:TMHC traded down $0.77 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $31.46. The stock had a trading volume of 889,981 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,234,782. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a PE ratio of 19.42 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 7.19 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Taylor Morrison Home Co. has a 12 month low of $10.17 and a 12 month high of $32.68.

Get Taylor Morrison Home alerts:

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The construction company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. Taylor Morrison Home had a net margin of 3.37% and a return on equity of 13.00%. The business’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.06 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Taylor Morrison Home Co. will post 3.11 EPS for the current year.

TMHC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Taylor Morrison Home from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Taylor Morrison Home in a research report on Monday, March 1st. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Taylor Morrison Home from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $31.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.20.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 20.1% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,214 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 704 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 89.9% during the third quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 6,606 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 3,128 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC bought a new stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home during the fourth quarter worth $207,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home during the fourth quarter worth $230,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp bought a new stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home during the fourth quarter worth $233,000. 92.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Taylor Morrison Home

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single-family and multi-family attached and detached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It also offers title insurance and closing settlement services, as well as financial services.

Featured Story: Google Finance Portfolio

Receive News & Ratings for Taylor Morrison Home Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taylor Morrison Home and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.