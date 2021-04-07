TCASH (TCASH) Achieves Market Cap of $139,871.67

TCASH (CURRENCY:TCASH) traded down 37.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on April 7th. One TCASH coin can now be purchased for $0.0040 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. TCASH has a total market cap of $139,871.67 and $5,062.00 worth of TCASH was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, TCASH has traded down 51% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.26 or 0.00005766 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00004467 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.91 or 0.00015750 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000178 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded down 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000240 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000053 BTC.

ZelaaPayAE (ZPAE) traded down 17.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000015 BTC.

1Million Token (1MT) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00001557 BTC.

CoinUs (CNUS) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000003 BTC.

TCASH Coin Profile

TCASH is a coin. TCASH’s total supply is 88,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 35,200,000 coins. TCASH’s official message board is medium.com/@etherflyer . TCASH’s official website is www.etherflyer.com/index.html . The Reddit community for TCASH is /r/EtherFlyerExchange and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling TCASH

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TCASH directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TCASH should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TCASH using one of the exchanges listed above.

