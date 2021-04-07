TD Securities Lowers Cascades (TSE:CAS) Price Target to C$17.50

Cascades (TSE:CAS) had its price target reduced by equities research analysts at TD Securities from C$18.00 to C$17.50 in a report issued on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price target points to a potential upside of 15.28% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. CIBC reduced their price objective on Cascades from C$22.00 to C$19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on Cascades from C$21.00 to C$22.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Cascades from C$19.00 to C$19.50 in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Cascades in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a C$18.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Cascades from C$18.00 to C$20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$19.42.

Cascades stock traded down C$1.21 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting C$15.18. 604,443 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 342,905. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.55 billion and a PE ratio of 7.53. Cascades has a fifty-two week low of C$12.25 and a fifty-two week high of C$18.48. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$16.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$15.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.52, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.59.

Cascades (TSE:CAS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported C$0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.26 by C$0.16. The business had revenue of C$1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.24 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cascades will post 2.2799999 earnings per share for the current year.

Cascades Inc produces, converts, and markets packaging and tissue products in Canada, the United States, Italy, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Containerboard, Boxboard Europe, Specialty Products, and Tissue Papers. It provides containerboards, and coated recycled and virgin boxboards, as well as converts corrugated products.

