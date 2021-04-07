TD Securities Trims Chorus Aviation (TSE:CHR) Target Price to C$5.50

Chorus Aviation (TSE:CHR) had its target price lowered by TD Securities from C$6.00 to C$5.50 in a report released on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 19.31% from the stock’s previous close.

CHR has been the subject of several other research reports. Cormark increased their price objective on shares of Chorus Aviation from C$5.25 to C$6.50 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of Chorus Aviation from C$4.00 to C$4.75 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Chorus Aviation from C$4.75 to C$5.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, CIBC restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$5.25 price target on shares of Chorus Aviation in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Chorus Aviation has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$5.25.

TSE:CHR traded down C$0.03 on Wednesday, hitting C$4.61. The company had a trading volume of 374,052 shares, compared to its average volume of 909,836. The stock has a market capitalization of C$746.21 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 344.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$4.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$3.64. Chorus Aviation has a 52 week low of C$2.12 and a 52 week high of C$5.34.

Chorus Aviation (TSE:CHR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported C$0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.10 by C($0.05). The company had revenue of C$218.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$200.00 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Chorus Aviation will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

About Chorus Aviation

Chorus Aviation Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various aviation support services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Regional Aviation Services and Regional Aircraft Leasing. The Regional Aviation Services segment includes all three sectors of the regional aviation, such as contract flying, including ACMI and charter operations; aircraft leasing; and maintenance, repair, and overhaul, as well as part sales and technical services.

