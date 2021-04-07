TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) Shares Bought by Renaissance Investment Group LLC

Renaissance Investment Group LLC lifted its position in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) by 111.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 49,471 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 26,038 shares during the period. TE Connectivity makes up approximately 1.8% of Renaissance Investment Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Renaissance Investment Group LLC’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $6,387,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rothschild Investment Corp IL grew its position in TE Connectivity by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 10,652 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,290,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Principle Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in TE Connectivity by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,712 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,555 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in TE Connectivity by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 4,513 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $546,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. raised its stake in TE Connectivity by 19.1% in the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 880 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. 91.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Steven T. Merkt sold 142,545 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.53, for a total transaction of $18,606,398.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 115,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,069,688.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Tim Murphy sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.19, for a total value of $610,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,801,202.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 250,295 shares of company stock valued at $32,465,536 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group increased their price objective on TE Connectivity from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $121.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TE Connectivity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $114.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. TE Connectivity currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $115.92.

TEL traded down $1.73 on Wednesday, hitting $130.37. 17,540 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,892,586. The company has a 50 day moving average of $130.06 and a 200-day moving average of $118.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.14 billion, a PE ratio of -183.47, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.41. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 12-month low of $62.88 and a 12-month high of $136.01.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The electronics maker reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.18. TE Connectivity had a positive return on equity of 14.86% and a negative net margin of 1.98%. The business had revenue of $3.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 5.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. TE Connectivity’s payout ratio is currently 45.07%.

TE Connectivity Ltd. engages in the design and manufacture of connectivity and sensors solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Industrial, and Communications Solutions. The Transportation Solutions segment offers products that are used in the automotive, commercial transportation, and sensors markets.

