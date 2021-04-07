Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Has $12.64 Million Stock Position in ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky cut its holdings in shares of ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) by 25.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 339,090 shares of the company’s stock after selling 116,000 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky owned approximately 0.05% of ViacomCBS worth $12,635,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of VIAC. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in ViacomCBS by 529.7% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 976 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 821 shares in the last quarter. AXA S.A. bought a new stake in ViacomCBS in the 3rd quarter worth about $649,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in ViacomCBS by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 9,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062 shares in the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC grew its position in ViacomCBS by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 15,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 1,213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp grew its position in ViacomCBS by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 126,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,548,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 80.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ViacomCBS stock opened at $44.35 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.89. ViacomCBS Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.39 and a 52 week high of $101.97. The company has a market capitalization of $27.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.16, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $6.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.95 billion. ViacomCBS had a return on equity of 18.58% and a net margin of 5.22%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.97 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that ViacomCBS Inc. will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. ViacomCBS’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.16%.

In related news, EVP Richard M. Jones sold 40,285 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.62, for a total value of $3,247,776.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,217 shares in the company, valued at $2,274,854.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Linda M. Griego sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.51, for a total value of $387,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 39,230 shares in the company, valued at $2,530,727.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on VIAC. Barrington Research downgraded shares of ViacomCBS from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Macquarie cut shares of ViacomCBS from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Citigroup cut shares of ViacomCBS from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $42.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Monday, February 1st. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of ViacomCBS in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of ViacomCBS from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. ViacomCBS presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.48.

About ViacomCBS

ViacomCBS, Inc operates as a mass media company, which creates and distributes content across a variety of platforms to audiences around the world. It operates its business through following segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment is composed of the CBS Television Network, CBS Television Studios, CBS Studios International, CBS Television Distribution, CBS Interactive, and CBS Films as well as the Company’s digital streaming services, CBS All Access and CBSN.

