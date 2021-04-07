Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Purchases 32,000 Shares of Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its position in shares of Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) by 71.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 77,000 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 32,000 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Splunk were worth $13,082,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Splunk by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 25,467,295 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $4,323,356,000 after purchasing an additional 465,111 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Splunk by 23.5% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,447,822 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $925,530,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037,630 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Splunk in the 4th quarter valued at $514,722,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Splunk by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,396,840 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $407,199,000 after purchasing an additional 337,942 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Splunk by 40.5% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,091,403 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $355,308,000 after purchasing an additional 602,881 shares during the period. 90.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Jason Child sold 2,197 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.24, for a total value of $292,728.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 139,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,629,616.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Timothy Emanuelson sold 538 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.10, for a total transaction of $92,051.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 21,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,698,155.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,702 shares of company stock valued at $3,478,206 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

SPLK opened at $141.79 on Wednesday. Splunk Inc. has a twelve month low of $118.62 and a twelve month high of $225.89. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $143.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $173.74. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.41 and a beta of 1.44.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The software company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $745.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $677.24 million. Splunk had a negative net margin of 34.77% and a negative return on equity of 34.13%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.96 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Splunk Inc. will post -4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SPLK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Splunk from $215.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Splunk from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Splunk in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $178.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Splunk in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on shares of Splunk in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $196.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $210.06.

Splunk Inc develops and markets software solutions that enable organizations to gain real-time operational intelligence in the United States and internationally. The company offers Splunk Enterprise, a real-time data platform, which include collection, indexing, search, reporting, analysis, alerting, monitoring, and data management capabilities; and Splunk Cloud, a cloud service for machine data.

