Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Reduces Holdings in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky trimmed its holdings in shares of Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) by 7.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 78,366 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 6,750 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Sempra Energy were worth $9,985,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Sempra Energy by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 54,887 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,993,000 after purchasing an additional 2,836 shares in the last quarter. Change Path LLC grew its stake in Sempra Energy by 360.3% in the 4th quarter. Change Path LLC now owns 12,005 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,529,000 after acquiring an additional 9,397 shares during the period. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. grew its stake in Sempra Energy by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 1,790,683 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $228,151,000 after acquiring an additional 96,126 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Sempra Energy by 21.8% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 17,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,281,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Sempra Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $586,000. 83.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SRE opened at $134.24 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.84. Sempra Energy has a 1-year low of $112.16 and a 1-year high of $137.47. The company has a 50-day moving average of $125.99 and a 200-day moving average of $126.03. The company has a market capitalization of $40.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.41, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.60.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.95 billion. Sempra Energy had a net margin of 34.85% and a return on equity of 11.02%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.55 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Sempra Energy will post 7.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 25th will be issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 24th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.28%. This is a positive change from Sempra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. Sempra Energy’s payout ratio is currently 64.90%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SRE. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Sempra Energy from $142.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Sempra Energy from $143.00 to $141.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Sempra Energy from $159.00 to $149.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Sempra Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $141.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Sempra Energy from $119.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $144.00.

Sempra Energy operates as an energy-services holding company in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and supplies natural gas. It offers electric services to approximately 3.7 million population and natural gas services to approximately 3.4 million population that covers 4,100 square miles.

