Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Sells 2,000 Shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky decreased its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 81,350 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $11,682,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EA. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 881.0% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 206 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. increased its position in Electronic Arts by 81.3% in the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 223 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its position in Electronic Arts by 72.9% in the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 230 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Electronic Arts in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Electronic Arts in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.95% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Blake J. Jorgensen sold 5,975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.75, for a total transaction of $817,081.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 52,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,151,067.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 111,710 shares of company stock valued at $16,312,390. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:EA opened at $141.28 on Wednesday. Electronic Arts Inc. has a one year low of $100.11 and a one year high of $150.30. The company has a market cap of $40.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $135.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $133.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 2.75.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The game software company reported $3.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.10. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 23.51% and a return on equity of 17.85%. The firm had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.52 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd were given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.48%. Electronic Arts’s payout ratio is presently 14.29%.

EA has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Electronic Arts in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $164.00 price objective for the company. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $124.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $127.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Electronic Arts from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $155.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.23.

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

