Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Sells 23,950 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky cut its position in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 7.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 297,723 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 23,950 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $11,906,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of COP. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its position in ConocoPhillips by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,242 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 1,169 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 59,740 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,962,000 after acquiring an additional 3,983 shares during the period. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 18,764 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $616,000 after acquiring an additional 541 shares during the period. First City Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 3rd quarter valued at $280,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 3rd quarter valued at $8,962,000. 72.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:COP opened at $52.58 on Wednesday. ConocoPhillips has a 12 month low of $27.53 and a 12 month high of $61.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $53.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.59. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market cap of $71.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 1.85.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The energy producer reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.06. ConocoPhillips had a negative return on equity of 0.02% and a negative net margin of 5.66%. The company had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.76 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were given a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.27%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.91%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on COP shares. Scotiabank upgraded ConocoPhillips from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $45.00 to $56.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Mizuho upgraded ConocoPhillips from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $36.00 to $56.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Barclays boosted their target price on ConocoPhillips from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on ConocoPhillips from $58.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on ConocoPhillips from $39.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. ConocoPhillips presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.88.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations.

